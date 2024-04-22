California Public Employees Retirement System Has $616.77 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $399.92. 1,393,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $316.43 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

