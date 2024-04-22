California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of T-Mobile US worth $554,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,739,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $384,245,000 after purchasing an additional 647,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,811,459 shares of company stock valued at $942,634,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,347. The company has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

