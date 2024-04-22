California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,190,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.80. 2,743,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

