California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 39,656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $342,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $234.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average of $234.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.