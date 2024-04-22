California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,742,706 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,517,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,742,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of Verizon Communications worth $660,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 40,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 84,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 237,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,214,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,531. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.