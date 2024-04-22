Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Calix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CALX

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. 54,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,861. Calix has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Calix by 13,787.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.