Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.0 million-$203.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.8 million. Calix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Calix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Calix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.