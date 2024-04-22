Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $197-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.76 million.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,984. Calix has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

