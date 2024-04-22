Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $30.06 on Friday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

