Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
CCJ stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. Cameco has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.92.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
