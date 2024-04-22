Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 160,113 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 835,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 21.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. Cameco has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

