Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway has set its FY24 guidance at $8.01 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.880-5.880 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNI opened at $127.65 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

