Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $7.93

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.22. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3,387,408 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CGC

Canopy Growth Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $716.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.