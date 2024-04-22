Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,771,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

CGGR traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $30.44. 881,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,740. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

