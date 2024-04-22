Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VPU stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,758. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

