Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $68.83. 341,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,314. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

