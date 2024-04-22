Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.80. 467,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

