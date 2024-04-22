Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,369,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.19. 234,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $593.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

