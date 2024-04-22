Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $227.86. 45,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

