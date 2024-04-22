Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. 907,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

