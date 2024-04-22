Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,694 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 176,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 161,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,712,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 268,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.60 and a beta of 0.19.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

