Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15, a PEG ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.