Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 265.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 358.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $149.52. 1,584,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,918,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $158.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

