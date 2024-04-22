Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,721 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,721 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 464.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.36. 54,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

