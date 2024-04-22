Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.200-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.20-7.35 EPS.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE CAH traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.41. 1,955,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,319. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

