Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.87.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $94.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,883 shares of company stock worth $15,505,178 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

