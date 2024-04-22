Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.