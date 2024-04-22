Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $36.69. 329,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,276. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.