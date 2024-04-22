Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $187.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.18.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

