CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.28

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 64079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.
CBS Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.08.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBS
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.