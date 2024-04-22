CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.28

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 64079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

CBS Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

