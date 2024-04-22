Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Sells $283,164.18 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Celsius Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CELH opened at $68.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

