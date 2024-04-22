Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.28

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Centamin Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.65.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.027 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.