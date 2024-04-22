Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

