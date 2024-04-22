Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 113,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 335,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Central Puerto Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.43.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.