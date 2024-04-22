Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 113,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 335,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Puerto Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 40.8% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 144,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.