Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

