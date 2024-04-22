Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 304,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $5,655,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

