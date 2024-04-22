Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

STWD stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

