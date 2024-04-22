Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $258,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

