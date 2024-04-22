Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $304,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,994,000 after acquiring an additional 295,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.