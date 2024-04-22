Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $283,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IRM opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.