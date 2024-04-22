Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

