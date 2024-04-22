Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Head-To-Head Review

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.25 million 1.69 -$1.59 million ($0.01) -11.97 Upexi $80.68 million 0.12 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Upexi has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 161.78%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -26.06% -711.61% -63.52% Upexi -22.63% -40.72% -18.07%

Summary

Upexi beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

