Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 103,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $4,201,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 58,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,599. The company has a market capitalization of $299.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.38.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

