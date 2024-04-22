Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $204.00 at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.75.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average is $151.67. The firm has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.