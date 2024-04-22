Christopher Paul Sweetland Buys 20,000 Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($45,811.03).

Shares of SAA traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 183.68 ($2.29). The company had a trading volume of 40,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38. The company has a market capitalization of £224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,133.33 and a beta of 1.30. M&C Saatchi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.28 ($2.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

