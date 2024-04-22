Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for about 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Churchill Downs worth $36,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 118,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,393. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

