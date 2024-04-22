CIBC Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESI stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.35. 68,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.78. The stock has a market cap of C$429.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1956027 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.