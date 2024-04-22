CIBC Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.99. 438,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,560. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.795302 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

