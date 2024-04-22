CIBC Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$77.51

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$72.50 to C$77.51 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOU. Desjardins reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.00.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.57 on Monday, reaching C$65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.09. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.710507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.25 per share, with a total value of C$311,259.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,680 shares of company stock worth $795,961 in the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

