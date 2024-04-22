Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,905 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,031. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

