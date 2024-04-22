Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,374 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.3% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VEU traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $56.76. 2,030,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,532. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

